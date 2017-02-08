Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Pakistanis reject anathema on Mahira-SRK blockbuster Raees

Pakistanis reject anathema on Mahira-SRK blockbuster Raees
Fans discharged a concerns, with many arguing that art can be about politics though politics should have no place in art.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s anathema on Mahira-SRK starrer Raees has sparked a amicable media recoil after a film was denounced for portraying Muslims as ‘terrorists’.

The supervision preference to bar a 2017 movement film came after Pakistani cinemas carried their possess anathema on Indian films.

Bollywood cinema and Shah Rukh Khan in sold are immensely renouned in Pakistan and a film also stars Pakistan’s heading actress, Mahira Khan.

Here’s what Sunny Leone has to contend about Mahira Khan

But a attention has turn a domestic bridgehead amid heightened tensions between a nuclear-armed states in a doubtful Kashmir region.

The film “portrays Muslims as terrorists and aroused people”, Mubahsar Hassan, authority of a Pakistan Film Censor Board, told AFP. 

A second central complained about a comparison between Muslims and Hindus. “This film gave a summary that all Muslims do bad things and are concerned in crimes while Hindus are gentlemen and they stop them from a unwashed work,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity.

But fans discharged a concerns, with many arguing that art can be about politics though politics should have no place in art:

Pakistani cinemas final Oct announced a anathema on Indian films following stretched family between Islamabad and Delhi, lifting it usually final month.

Mahira, SRK’s new strain is creation a wait for Raees even harder

For a part, a Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association criminialized Pakistani actors and technicians from operative on Bollywood sets after final year’s tensions.

India and Pakistan have fought 3 wars given autonomy from Britain 7 decades ago, dual of them over Kashmir.

The Pakistani bury house officials pronounced other Bollywood films such as “Kabil” and “Ae Dil hai Mushkil” can still be shown as they do not enclose disgusting content.

