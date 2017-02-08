Supreme Court upholds PEMRA anathema on Aamir Liaquat’s ‘Aise Nahin Chalega’

The Supreme Court (SC) inspected on Wednesday Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s anathema opposite anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme, ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ on Bol News TV.
عامر لیاقت، “ایسے نہیں چلے گا” پر پابندی : سپریم کورٹ کا بول انتظامیہ کو پیمرا کے روبرو پیش ہونے کا حکم pic.twitter.com/XggVNcOHZH
A three-member dais of a peak justice headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim set aside a stay sequence released by a Sindh High Court (SHC) on Jan 27 in foster of Bol News.
Directing a government of a TV channel to contention a created response to a uncover means notice released by a electronic media regulator, a tip justice pronounced a government of Bol News should seem before Pemra to disagree their case.
The media watchdog had criminialized Aamir from appearing on any TV uncover for “preaching hate”.
According to a sequence conveyed to a channel’s management, “Aamir Liaquat shall not horde any programme, or seem on TV in any demeanour (fresh, aged or repeat) including (but not singular to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any demeanour whatsoever, on Bol News shade with evident effect.”
The government warned that if a government of Bol News unsuccessful to approve with a order, it would postpone a looseness of a channel as well.
Amir Liaquat Hussain.
