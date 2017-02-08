Supreme Court upholds PEMRA anathema on Aamir Liaquat’s ‘Aise Nahin Chalega’

Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Amir Liaquat Hussain. PHOTO: FILE

The Supreme Court (SC) inspected on Wednesday Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s anathema opposite anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme, ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ on Bol News TV.

A three-member dais of a peak justice headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim set aside a stay sequence released by a Sindh High Court (SHC) on Jan 27 in foster of Bol News.

Directing a government of a TV channel to contention a created response to a uncover means notice released by a electronic media regulator, a tip justice pronounced a government of Bol News should seem before Pemra to disagree their case.

SC temporarily bans Aamir Liaquat’s show

The bench, however, pronounced Pemra’s sequence might be challenged by a respondent before a high justice and after conference both a parties might pass suitable orders.

The media watchdog had criminialized Aamir from appearing on any TV uncover for “preaching hate”.

According to a sequence conveyed to a channel’s management, “Aamir Liaquat shall not horde any programme, or seem on TV in any demeanour (fresh, aged or repeat) including (but not singular to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any demeanour whatsoever, on Bol News shade with evident effect.”

The government warned that if a government of Bol News unsuccessful to approve with a order, it would postpone a looseness of a channel as well.

