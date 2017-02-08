Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Sana Mir becomes initial Pakistani lady to strech 100 ODI wickets

Sana Mir became a 15th altogether women cricketer to bag 100 wickets in ODIs. PHOTO COURTESY: GETTYSana Mir became a 15th altogether women cricketer to bag 100 wickets in ODIs. PHOTO COURTESY: GETTY

Pakistan ODI captain Sana Mir on Wednesday became a initial lady cricketer from a nation to strech 100 wickets in ODIs.

The 31-year-old reached a miracle during Pakistan’s feat opposite Bangladesh, where they degraded their opponents by 67 runs, during a ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers. She is now a 15th actor altogether to strech a 100-wicket landmark in a women’s game.

Pakistan Women patrol announced for 2017 World Cup Qualifiers

Sana bagged dual wickets for her group in her 10-over spell giving divided usually 19 runs. She was blissful to assistance her side register their win in a qualifiers. “Finally we’ve got a win underneath a belt,” pronounced Sana during a post-match presentation. “Credit goes to Bangladesh how they bowled today. They kept things really tight. we am happy with a approach a girls played compartment a end. Overall, there are a lot of areas we need to urge on before we go into a subsequent round.”

Pakistan inaugurated to bat initial in a compare and done 227 in their allotted 50 overs pleasantness Bismah Maroof’s 35 off 52 balls. Opener Ayesha Zafar (34), Rabiya Shah (34) and Aliya Riaz (31) also done profitable contributions.

Pakistan Women assured notwithstanding setbacks

Sana, meanwhile, could usually conduct 3 runs in 6 balls before being discharged by Bangladesh’s Salma Khatun.

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed was a many successful bowler for Bangladesh with total of 3-40 in her 10 overs. “It was a large diversion for us and Pakistan did well,” pronounced Rumana. “Our bowlers did good though a batting wasn’t good.”

In their chase, Bangladesh were limited to 160 in 49.3 overs pleasantness Ghulam Fatima’s three-for in 9.3 overs — she gave divided 28 runs.

