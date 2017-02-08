Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Neuer puts Bayern into crater quarters

Neuer puts Bayern into crater quarters
Malli forced Neuer into fantastic parries in discerning period as Bayern endured a moving final few minutes.

BERLIN: Holders Bayern Munich squeezed into a quarter-finals of a German Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday following Douglas Costa’s first-half strike and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s heroics.

Bayern were coasting during Munich’s Allianz Arena after a well-taken idea from Costa on 17 minutes, though it took dual glorious saves from Germany shotstopper Neuer to put a Bavarian giants through.

Wolfsburg, who are struggling in a Bundesliga, upped a gait for a final 10 mins as Bayern mislaid their figure during a back.

Attacking midfielder Yunus Malli, a new signing final month from Mainz, forced Neuer into fantastic parries in discerning period as Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern endured a moving final few minutes.

Lahm set to retire during season’s end

“We were tremor a bit during a end, though all in all it was a deserved win,” pronounced Bayern’s boss Uli Hoeness.

Costa’s idea was a boost for Bayern amidst reports a Selecao brazen is deliberation withdrawal a German giants to serve his career during a finish of a season.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach won their third turn compare 2-0 during second-division Greuther Furth interjection to goals by Oscar Wendt and a chastisement from Thorgan Hazard, hermit of Chelsea star Eden.

Gladbach’s means was helped when Furth’s Hungary general midfielder Adam Pinter was sent off with only 19 mins left for a dangerous tackle on Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer.

Ancelotti unhappy, though Bayern extend lead

Hamburg, who are in a Bundesliga’s relegation places, brushed off bad joining form, winning 2-0 during home to perfume with goals by Gideon Jung and US striker Bobby Wood.

Second multiplication Arminia Bielefeld are into a final 8 after a shock opposite fourth multiplication minnows Astoria Walldorf, surpassing 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In a plum collect of Wednesday’s matches, Borussia Dortmund horde Hertha Berlin in an all Bundesliga tie.

