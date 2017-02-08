Actor Varun Dhawan denounced a initial demeanour of his arriving film, Judwaa 2, on Tuesday in that he will move behind a renouned characters Prem and Raja – progressing played by luminary Salman Khan – on a large screen.
Varun has stepped into Salman’s boots for a reconstitute of a 1997 film Judwaa. Sharing a initial demeanour of a film, he tweeted, “Exclusive Judwaa 2 Sep 29. Raja and Prem. First look. Who’s your pick?”
In a black and white image, Varun is seen in double avatars. In one demeanour he is all matched adult and in a other he is flash his toned abs.
Varun Dhawan unveils initial demeanour of Judwaa 2
Varun Dhawan. PHOTO: FILE
Actor Varun Dhawan denounced a initial demeanour of his arriving film, Judwaa 2, on Tuesday in that he will move behind a renouned characters Prem and Raja – progressing played by luminary Salman Khan – on a large screen.
Varun has stepped into Salman’s boots for a reconstitute of a 1997 film Judwaa. Sharing a initial demeanour of a film, he tweeted, “Exclusive Judwaa 2 Sep 29. Raja and Prem. First look. Who’s your pick?”
In a black and white image, Varun is seen in double avatars. In one demeanour he is all matched adult and in a other he is flash his toned abs.
My aim is to make films everybody can enjoy: Varun Dhawan
The number ‘2’ in orange is a usually colour that adds liughtness to a black and white image.
Judwaa 2, destined by Varun’s father David Dhawan, also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
US could ask visa field for amicable ...
February 8, 2017
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium
February 8, 2017
Three K-P sisters make it to explosve ...
February 7, 2017
Riasat century gives Pakistan seventh unbroken win ...
February 7, 2017