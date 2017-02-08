Sony usually showed off it’s latest smartphone camera sensor that shoots 1080p slow-motion video during a peppery 1,000 frames per second.
According to Sony, this 3-layer CMOS sensor can constraint delayed suit video about 8 times faster than a foe with minimal focal mirror exaggeration and a sensor reading a singular picture of 19.3 million pixels in usually 1/120th of a second.
This simply means Sony has outdone each smartphone camera out there. Although a iPhone 7 and a Google Pixel can fire 1080p slow-motion video during 120fps, they still can’t compare Sony’s sensor. At 1,000fps it even surpasses Sony’s possess RX 100 V, that can usually fire during 960fps.
Apple and Google already use Sony sensors so we are expected to see some-more implausible slow-motion videos on a phone in a subsequent integrate years.
Sony’s new smartphone camera sensor best among a rest
PHOTO: SCREENSHOT
This essay creatively seemed on The Verge
