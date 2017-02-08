Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Security lapses during universities

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is ranked among a tip universities of Pakistan. The university area is about 1,100 acres that is utterly vast. After a attacks on educational institutions, a supervision emphasised strong confidence during educational institutions. It is hapless that QAU still does not have a finish range and an adequate confidence system. The whole area is open for everyone. Security guards never scrutinise about people’s identities during a gate. In a daytime and generally during night, drug addicts and strangers are found erratic on a premises of hostels and departments. The area from Shadra, that leads to hostels, is though any confidence guards. In several articles and news reports, a media has attempted to pull a courtesy of a university expertise and a sovereign supervision though they have incited a deaf ear to them. The miss of an suitable range is one means for intrusion on a university land. The attacks on Army Public School Peshawar and Bacha Khan University are vivid examples of a foolishness that disastrous elements can means in multiple with a universities’ slight to settle suitable confidence measures. In a country, we customarily usually realize a loosening after an neglected incident. This confidence relapse might turn a means of another neglected incident, formulating a apocalyptic need for attention.

Inzamam Qasim Silachi 

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

