Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » 13 feared passed after vessel capsizes off Malaysia

13 feared passed after vessel capsizes off Malaysia

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 8, 2017 In International 0
13 feared passed after vessel capsizes off Malaysia
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen people are feared passed after a speedboat they were travelling in capsized in severe seas off Malaysia, a seashore ensure pronounced on Wednesday, in a latest nautical collision in a area.

Two passengers were discovered by a fisherman and some villagers in waters nearby Sabah state on Borneo island on Wednesday dusk and taken to hospital.

They told authorities a vessel had been travelling from a southwestern seashore of Sabah to Indonesia on Tuesday dusk when it overturned and sank.

Death fee rises in Malaysia vessel tragedy

A hunt was underneath approach for a blank passengers who are feared drowned.

Coast ensure First Admiral Zubil Mat Som pronounced it would be severe to find them since a collision was reported some 24 hours after it happened.

Authorities were not means to establish a nationalities of a passengers and did not yield serve details.

In January, a traveller vessel with Chinese tourists capsized off Sabah. Most were discovered after some-more than 30 hours.

Another occurrence in Jan saw several bodies cleared ashore during a beach in a Malaysian state of Johor after a vessel believed to be carrying some 40 Indonesian bootleg immigrants capsized in severe seas.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

13 feared passed after vessel capsizes off Malaysia
Changing horses
Divided states of Trumpland
Security lapses during universities
Neuer puts Bayern into crater quarters
Sana Mir becomes initial Pakistani lady to strech 100 ODI wickets
India’s ceasefire violations poise ‘potential hazard to informal stability’
Sony’s new smartphone camera sensor best among a rest
Poll shows boost for Scottish independence
Pakistan will be 16th largest economy by 2050: PWC report
Pakistanis reject anathema on Mahira-SRK blockbuster Raees
Varun Dhawan unveils initial demeanour of Judwaa 2

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions