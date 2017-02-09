Thursday , 9 February 2017
Jhelum hydropower project: Excavation of tunnels to be finish by April

Jhelum hydropower project: Excavation of tunnels to be finish by April
ISLAMABAD: Excavation of 68 kilometres of tunnels for a 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower plan will be finished in Apr this year.

With this achievement, mine of tunnels, deliberate to be a many vicious member of a project, will mount completed, pronounced WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain during a revisit to a plan site on Wednesday.

Project officials told a WAPDA arch that dual of a 4 generating units have been fabricated and were now in place in a powerhouse, while a remaining dual units were being assembled.

The plan government was assured that a initial section of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project would be prepared for soppy commissioning exam run in Feb 2018, since rest of a 3 units would also embark exam run by Apr 2018.

The authority visited a plan site and reviewed a gait of construction of a combination dam, spillways, de-sander, diversion hovel and a powerhouse.

During a visit, a authority voiced compensation over a swell achieved during a final 6 months, as many of a vicious activities have been carried out successfully and a plan is streamer towards a execution with a good pace.

The mine of a left hovel was finished in Oct 2016. After witnessing construction activities inside a diversion tunnel, Hussain emphasised on a plan government to safeguard stipulated construction standards.

He also destined them to say a gait of work in sequence to accommodate a timelines of benefaction operative report for execution of a project.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

