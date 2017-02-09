Economic bounty: Kohala hydropower plan to get underneath approach soon

Thursday , 9 February 2017
MIRPUR: Brisk preparations have begun to launch a construction work on a private-sector 1,124 MW Kohala Hydro Power plan in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a nearby future, central sources said.

This was disclosed during a high turn assembly of a AJK supervision hold Tuesday with Power Development Organisation Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, in a chair.

The assembly was attended among others by Kohala Hydropower Company CEO Zhang Jun and his associates.

“The 1,124 MW Kohala Hydro Power plan will go a prolonged approach in a appetite prolongation zone in a nation besides bringing mercantile annuity to a people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” Abbasi said.

Ground violation of a plan is expected to be executed in a nearby future. Construction work on a plan will be finished in subsequent 5 to 6 years, a assembly was informed.

Prominent among those who attended a assembly enclosed Muzaffarabad Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry, Muzaffarabad DC Tehzeebun Nisa and Neelum Valley DC Hameed Kiyani, AJK Private Power Cell DG Naveed Gilani and Director Amjad Qureshi.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

