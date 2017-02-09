HARIPUR: Police claimed to have destitute an purported squad of thieves and recovered goats from their possession from Tarbava area.
The suspects were handed over to a military for dual days for inquire by a justice of a legal magistrate.
Khanpur military told a decider that a military celebration posted during a picket nearby Tarnava on Tuesday evening, hailed a flitting car, though a motorist sped away.
After a prolonged follow a military intercepted a automobile and recovered 6 goats from a foot and backseat of a car.
During a search, Abdul Rasheed a proprietor of Sair Pari Dartiyan, came and identified his goats, adding that it was a second time he mislaid goats in a final dual months.
The military after handed over a goats to a owners and purebred a rapist box opposite a arrested purported thieves who were identified as Tahir Mehmood, Rashid, their wives Hamidun Nisa and Zubia Bibi.
Sent on remand: Two couples held with stolen goats
HARIPUR: Police claimed to have destitute an purported squad of thieves and recovered goats from their possession from Tarbava area.
The suspects were handed over to a military for dual days for inquire by a justice of a legal magistrate.
Khanpur military told a decider that a military celebration posted during a picket nearby Tarnava on Tuesday evening, hailed a flitting car, though a motorist sped away.
After a prolonged follow a military intercepted a automobile and recovered 6 goats from a foot and backseat of a car.
During a search, Abdul Rasheed a proprietor of Sair Pari Dartiyan, came and identified his goats, adding that it was a second time he mislaid goats in a final dual months.
The military after handed over a goats to a owners and purebred a rapist box opposite a arrested purported thieves who were identified as Tahir Mehmood, Rashid, their wives Hamidun Nisa and Zubia Bibi.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Economic bounty: Kohala hydropower plan to get ...
February 9, 2017
Jhelum hydropower project: Excavation of tunnels to ...
February 9, 2017
The JuD part and Pak-India ties
February 8, 2017
Something’s happening
February 8, 2017