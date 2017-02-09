ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform launched a two-year devise to delineate a National Transport Policy that would cover railways, roads, ports and shipping, aviation, and logistics services. The devise seeks to emanate a safe, fit and tolerable ride complement to realize Pakistan’s ‘Vision 2025’. “Pakistan envisages a extensive inhabitant ride process and a master devise that will assistance cut transport time and costs,” an central in a method told APP here Wednesday. He pronounced a process would also boost a country’s mercantile opinion by positioning Pakistan as a informal heart for trade and business. The supervision of a United Kingdom, by a Department for International Development (DFID) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), is appropriation this devise underneath a Pakistan Economic Corridors Programme (PECP).
Sustainable Programme: Ministry to delineate ride process
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform launched a two-year devise to delineate a National Transport Policy that would cover railways, roads, ports and shipping, aviation, and logistics services. The devise seeks to emanate a safe, fit and tolerable ride complement to realize Pakistan’s ‘Vision 2025’. “Pakistan envisages a extensive inhabitant ride process and a master devise that will assistance cut transport time and costs,” an central in a method told APP here Wednesday. He pronounced a process would also boost a country’s mercantile opinion by positioning Pakistan as a informal heart for trade and business. The supervision of a United Kingdom, by a Department for International Development (DFID) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), is appropriation this devise underneath a Pakistan Economic Corridors Programme (PECP).
