Arson: Home of NAB central probing scams in G-B attacked

View of a front doorway of a NAB official’s home that was pounded in G-B. PHOTO: EXPRESS
GILGIT: Unidentified gunmen pennyless into a residence of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) emissary executive on Wednesday morning and attempted to set his residence on fire.
They also dismissed in a atmosphere apparently to emanate panic.
According to sources, Abdul Majid was defunct during his residence in Jutial when it was pounded by unclear assailants during 7:00am after violation a doors. However, no one was harmed in a incident.
According to another source, a assailants set a categorical doorway on glow before leaving.
The NAB official, after conference gunfire, had taken preserve in a neighbour’s house.
The military have purebred a box opposite unclear men.
“We have launched an investigation, and seeking assistance from agencies and checking CCTV footage,” DIG Gohar Nafees told The Express Tribune. “We are assured to detain a men.”
Talking to The Express Tribune, arch apportion Hafeezur Rehman pronounced a culprits would be arrested during all cost.
NAB has been questioning cases of crime in G-B for utterly some time now and aggressive an central is a initial occurrence of the kind.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.
