Thursday , 9 February 2017
Performance review: NAB K-P played effective purpose in 2016

Posted date : February 9, 2017
NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chairs a assembly during NAB K-P Regional Bureau. PHOTO: EXPRESS

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry visited NAB K-P informal business to examination a opening on a basement of a annual investigation conducted by chairman’s investigation and monitoring group (CIMT) during NAB K-P Bureau today.

The group was delegated to control a annual investigation of NAB K-P informal business for a year 2016. The annual investigation was carried out from Feb 6-8, 2017 in sequence to examination and weigh a opening of NAB Lahore Bureau on a basement of newly introduced partly quantified grading complement (PQGS).

Senior member, chairman’s investigation and monitoring group (CIMT) along with his group conducted a pronounced annual investigation for a year 2016.

He gave a minute lecture to authority NAB about a annual investigation finished by (CIMT) and highlighted a strengths and weaknesses of NAB K-P informal bureau.

He sensitive that on a directions of a authority NAB partly quantified grading complement (PQGS) had been devised in 2014. Under this partly quantified grading complement (PQGS), a opening of all NAB’s informal bureaus is being conducted given 2014 during uniform criteria.

Chaudhry educated a group to control a annual inspections of all informal NAB’s informal bureaus and weigh their opening of 2016 that started from Jan 2017 and annual investigation of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sukkur and Lahore were conducted.

The annual investigation of NAB K-P was carried out from Feb 6-8, 2017 and a final display about a opening of NAB K-P during 2016.

He sensitive in his display that in 2016, NAB K-P perceived 3,815 complaints; all were processed according to a law. NAB K-P, out of 265 complaints verifications (CVs), finished 237 censure verifications. NAB K-P, out of 264 inquiries, finished 159 since out of 93 investigations, NAB K-P has finished 62 investigations on merit. During 2016, NAB K-P has arrested 101 corrupts and filed 57 crime references during 2016 and self-assurance ratio is about 81.81 percent.

During 2016, NAB K-P has recovered Rs. 3174.679 million.

Chairman investigation and monitoring group (CIMT) in perspective of a assessed annual opening formed on analysis underneath partly quantified grading complement prepared by a Chairman investigation and monitoring group (CIMT) graded NAB K-P’s opening outstanding, with a 94.80 % operational potency index (OEI).

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

