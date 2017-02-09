Thursday , 9 February 2017
Flood preparedness: Japan meddlesome in upgrading early warning system

Flood preparedness: Japan meddlesome in upgrading early warning system
ISLAMABAD: In response to a ask by a Pakistan Meteorological Department,  the  Government of Japan has voiced seductiveness in upgrading a existent early warning complement commissioned during Nullah Lehi, Rawalpindi.

The complement was commissioned 10 years behind by Japan International Corporate Agency in 2007, PMD arch Dr Ghulam Rasul told The Express Tribune.

He pronounced a early warning complement was commissioned by to equivocate limit tellurian and skill detriment during peep floods in Rawalpindi and a adjourning areas.

“The upgradation of early warning complement is a need of a hour while deliberation a impact of meridian change in a nation and it will be versed with a latest technology,” he said.

He serve pronounced that after a designation of a early warning complement during Nullah Leh a poignant dump had been witnessed in a series of deaths reported during peep flooding given 2007, and hopefully after upgradation, it will serve urge a situation.

Dr Rasul pronounced once a offer will be authorized a minute consult will be carried out and afterwards it will take dual to 3 years for completing a upgrading process.

New continue radars

Dr Rasul serve pronounced that a JICA has also given a extend of Rs4 billion for designation of dual latest continue radars in Islamabad and Karachi each. Moreover, JICA has also shown seductiveness for installing continue radar in Multan that is now absent and will assistance for aviation reserve and foresee for torrential sleet and peep floods in a Suleman range.

“The archaic radars commissioned in Karachi and Islamabad will be transposed with a latest one S-band doppler and for a initial time, Pakistan will have this present record for continue forecasting,” he said.

Sharing details, he pronounced that in Islamabad, a building is underneath construction for a designation of a Rs2.5 billion radar system, that includes high-speed computing systems, while supports for a Rs1.58 billion radar in Karachi have recently been released, with work due to start in Mar this year.

“JICA so distant has given a whole volume as extend not as loan that is assisting Pakistan for improving a continue foresee system, that needs to be updated on fight footing,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

