Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » E-12 compensation: Parliamentarians titillate CDA to solve emanate in dual weeks

E-12 compensation: Parliamentarians titillate CDA to solve emanate in dual weeks

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In International 0
E-12 compensation: Parliamentarians titillate CDA to solve emanate in dual weeks
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians urged a Capital Development Authority (CDA) to come adult with a regulation for remuneration of influenced people and possession of land in Sector E-12 within dual weeks.

The parliamentarians also chided a management for a prolonged check in holding land possession for Sector E-12. The NA Standing Committee on Government Assurances met on Wednesday underneath chair of Abdul Majeed Khanankhail. The cabinet also destined a CDA to arrange discourse of influenced people with internal member for an gentle solution.

Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi pronounced IMC member hold 4 meetings with a influenced persons of E-12 and 5 committees had been constituted with one member from each family enclosed in them. He pronounced that infancy of locals were prepared to palm over possession to CDA and suggested that a county group equivocate involving outsiders.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Flood preparedness: Japan meddlesome in upgrading early warning system
Arson: Home of NAB central probing scams in G-B attacked
Sent on remand: Two couples held with stolen goats
Meeting in a ministry: Global physique to assistance strengthen Climate Change Council
Abbottabad stand-off: Traders reject 70% lease travel on TMA shops
Economic bounty: Kohala hydropower plan to get underneath approach soon
E-12 compensation: Parliamentarians titillate CDA to solve emanate in dual weeks
Performance review: NAB K-P played effective purpose in 2016
Sustainable Programme: Ministry to delineate ride process   
Jhelum hydropower project: Excavation of tunnels to be finish by April
India to mislay money withdrawal limits
PSL2.0: vital adult to the moniker

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions