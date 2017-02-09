ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians urged a Capital Development Authority (CDA) to come adult with a regulation for remuneration of influenced people and possession of land in Sector E-12 within dual weeks.
The parliamentarians also chided a management for a prolonged check in holding land possession for Sector E-12. The NA Standing Committee on Government Assurances met on Wednesday underneath chair of Abdul Majeed Khanankhail. The cabinet also destined a CDA to arrange discourse of influenced people with internal member for an gentle solution.
Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi pronounced IMC member hold 4 meetings with a influenced persons of E-12 and 5 committees had been constituted with one member from each family enclosed in them. He pronounced that infancy of locals were prepared to palm over possession to CDA and suggested that a county group equivocate involving outsiders.
E-12 compensation: Parliamentarians titillate CDA to solve emanate in dual weeks
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 9th, 2017.
