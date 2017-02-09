BBL’s heading run-scorer, Dunk, replaces Lynn for Sri Lanka series. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images
SYDNEY: Big-hitting Chris Lynn was on Thursday ruled out of Australia’s T20I array opposite Sri Lanka with a harmed batsman transposed by a Big Bash League’s (BBL) heading run-scorer Ben Dunk.
Lynn was a widespread force for Brisbane Heat in this summer’s BBL, though was underneath a preference cloud for general duties with ongoing neck concerns. He aggravated a damage during training final week.
“Chris will be saying a dilettante after this week and from there we will have a improved bargain of a ongoing management, along with a lapse to play timeframes,” pronounced Australian group physiotherapist Kevin Sims.
Lynn will be transposed by a fast-scoring Dunk, who done 364 runs from only 222 balls for a Adelaide Strikers in this year’s BBL.
Dunk gets Australia T20I chance
Australia take on Sri Lanka in a array opener in Melbourne on Feb 17, before relocating to Geelong on Feb 19 and afterwards Adelaide on Feb 22.
