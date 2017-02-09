British unfamiliar apportion Boris Johnson has given adult his United States citizenship, a US Treasury Department list showed on Wednesday, a pierce a New York innate politician had pronounced he would make.
Johnson, who was allocated unfamiliar secretary shortly after Britain voted to leave a European Union in a Jun referendum, had twin nationality and, according to internal media, staid a US taxation check in 2015 on a progressing sale of his London house. Britain’s unfamiliar method did not have evident comment.
The U.S. Treasury lists all people who have renounced US citizenship or long-term residency in a 3 months finale on Dec 31, 2016. Johnson comes underneath a name Alexander Boris Johnson on a list – his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
UK unfamiliar apportion no longer has US citizenship
Boris Johnson. PHOTO: REUTERS
