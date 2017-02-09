Singer Zayn Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, has shielded partner Gigi Hadid after she was indicted of injustice for a argumentative video.
The former One Direction star pronounced a indication “likes Asians” and that to be a extremist goes opposite his “very existence”.
The Victoria’s Secret indication was seen in her sister Bella’s ‘story’ on a print and video pity website Instagram during a dish out as she hold adult what seemed to be a Buddha cookie and squinted her eyes to burlesque a face.
Fans weren’t gratified after a shave was common online. One fan tweeted to a singer, saying, “Being of Asian descent, how do we feel about your partner creation fun of Asian people?”
The thespian replied, “Trust me… she likes Asians. People’s haughtiness to call me ignorant, when any possibility they get I’m a terrorist! To be a extremist goes opposite my really existence. So, greatfully don’t try to teach me.”
Gigi being extremist goes opposite my really existence: Zayn Malik
PHOTO: REUTERS
