Trend spotting: Rocking a ruffles

Ruffles are behind as one of this season’s biggest trends. As seen on Hollywood’s heading character icons, a flattering fact boasts a turn of sophistication that stops it from channel into too-twee or too-girly territory. Compiled from InStyle here’s how Emma Watson, Selena Gomez and Cate Blanchett move a Victorian feel behind in stormy dresses.

1. Selena Gomez

The Same Old Love strike builder gave ruffles a voluptuous spin with this plunging prohibited orange Giambattista Valli number with a teeniest flourish for a forked hint at a softer side. The starlet tied her hair in a neat bun, gripping a concentration on her gown. Smokey eyes and a light pinkish simper combined to a finishing touches.

2. Cate Blanchett

The Carol actor worked it in a voluptuous corset-inspired Louis Vuitton weave series that not usually clung to her curves, though summarized them, all of which was nicely offset out with a honeyed flouncy hem. We like how a dress featured a cocktail of yellow opposite a monochrome colour palette. Blanchett let her hair lax and accessorised her demeanour with a span of swinging earrings and grey strappy heels.

3. Emma Watson

PHOTO: FILE

Watson expertly joined intrigue with menswear when she wore a flattering floral-embroidered stormy dress that non-stop to exhibit a span of tailored pants underneath. The white garb featured flush flowers that done her demeanour each bit a princess. She matched her trousers with forked Louboutin heels, creation her demeanour design perfect.

