Alaves to face Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Deportivo Alaves players applaud after winning during a Mendizorroza track on Feb 8, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Edgar Mendez’s solo bid 9 mins from time sent Alaves into their initial ever Copa del Rey final with a 1-0 semi-final, second leg win over Celta Vigo adequate to swell by a same measure on aggregate.
The visitors were left to charity a fibre of missed chances in a initial leg as Mendez detonate by a Celta counterclaim before banishment high past Sergio Alvarez to furious scenes of jubilee during Mendizorrotza.
Alaves will have to kick Barcelona to lift a Cup for a initial time, though, in May’s final after a holders reached their fourth true final with a 3-2 total win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
However, Alaves can take impulse from a startle 2-1 win during a Camp Nou behind in Sep in La Liga.
It is a initial time Alaves, newly promoted to a tip moody of Spanish football this season, have reached any final given losing out on a 2001 UEFA Cup 5-4 to Liverpool. And it was a former Liverpool striker who threatened to frustrate them once some-more as Fernando Pachecho done a excellent early save to spin Iago Aspas’s bid behind.
Neither side combined many chances in a moving encounter, though Alaves done theirs count when Mendez latched onto Victor Camarasa’s flick-on and gathering past Hugo Mallo and Gustavo Cabral before unleashing a shot high into a distant corner.
