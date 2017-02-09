Prince, George Michael to get Grammy tributes

FILE PHOTO — U.S. musician Prince performs for a initial time in Britain given 2007 during a Hop Farm Festival nearby Paddock Wood, southern England Jul 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo
Late singers Prince and George Michael will be celebrated during a 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday with apart tributes, though organisers have not suggested that musicians will perform them.
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow pronounced Purple Rain thespian Prince, and British star Michael, who both died unexpected in 2016, were “pop icons who showcased singular low-pitched talent and illusory charisma.”
The Recording Academy pronounced it was not announcing sum of a tributes and who will participate.
“The passings of dual such artistic innovators were a outrageous detriment for a artistic community; The Recording Academy is shamed to compensate loyalty to their extensive legacies on a Grammy stage,” Portnow combined in a statement.
Prince, a seven-times Grammy winner, was found passed during his Minneapolis studio formidable in April. An autopsy suggested a 57 year-old died of an random overdose of a painkiller fentanyl.
Michael, 53, famous for songs like Last Christmas and Freedom, was found passed during his British home on Christmas Day. The double Grammy winner’s manager pronounced a thespian died of heart failure, though a central means is still being investigated.
David Bowie, who died in Jan 2016, was celebrated during final year’s Grammys in a reverence achieved by Lady Gaga.
Bowie’s final release, Blackstar, is competing for 4 Grammys during a awards uncover in Los Angeles on Sunday, including Best Alternative Album.
