Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, a father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of aggressive a infantryman in Paris’ Louvre museum, binds a design of his son during an talk with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, Feb 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A male who pounded soldiers with machetes during a Louvre museum in Paris has told military he identifies with a beliefs of Islamic State yet pronounced he did not lift out a dispute on orders from a belligerent group, a legal source pronounced on Wednesday.
Egyptian Abdullah Reda al-Hamahmy, 29, was shot and severely bleeding when he launched himself during a organisation of soldiers on Feb. 3, great out “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) in what French President Francois Hollande described as a militant attack.
Hamahmy, who was carrying mist paints in his backpack, has told military he wanted to repairs paintings during a museum to “avenge a Syrian people”, a source said. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions replaced in a dispute in Syria.
Hamahmy has been in sanatorium given a dispute and late on Tuesday his military control was carried as his health had “greatly deteriorated”. A source tighten to a review pronounced that yet he sympathized with Islamic State, Hamahmy pronounced he had not been given instructions by a organisation and had not rigourously sworn devotion to it.
France, that is scheming for a presidential choosing in Apr and May, stays underneath a state of puncture following a array of attacks by militants over a past dual years in that some-more than 230 people have been killed.
He is being hold on guess of seeking to lift out militant acts and impasse in rapist militant swindling and a grave review would start once his health allowed.
The source pronounced a think had done dual income transfers of 3,000 and 2,000 euros to a associate Egyptian in Poland in a days immediately before a attack.
France, that is scheming for a presidential choosing in Apr and May, stays underneath a state of puncture following a array of attacks by militants over a past dual years in that some-more than 230 people have been killed.
