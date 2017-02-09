Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Six killed in Kohistan highway accident

Six killed in Kohistan highway accident

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Six killed in Kohistan highway accident
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: EXPRESSPHOTO: EXPRESS

PHOTO: EXPRESS

KOHISTAN/GILGIT:  

At slightest 6 people including 5 members of a family were killed on Thursday after their automobile plunged into a stream in Pattan, domicile of Lower Kohistan District.

The comfortless occurrence happened early in a morning when a motorist mislaid control of his automobile on a Karakoram Highway due to speeding.

Five members of a family killed in a highway collision were from a Danyore area of Gilgit, while a motorist was from Taxila, military officials confirmed.

 

The luckless automobile (LEC 9011), was en track from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when it fell into a river.

Rescue workers immediately reached a mark and started a hunt operation in a bid to find survivors of a accident. No survivors were found, though a bodies of dual womanlike passengers have been recovered.

A hunt operation to find a bodies of a remaining victims was still underneath approach when this news was filed. Waseemullah, Farman and Ramzan and Arsalan.

Road accidents have been visit this in a northern tools of a country, quite in G-B, after new complicated spells of snow, creation travelling tough and dangerous due to sharp roads.

The G-B supervision has also been frequently arising transport alerts and advisory seeking locals and tourists to equivocate nonessential movement, generally in alpine areas.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ suspects
Wikipedia bans contributors from citing Daily Mail as source
I survived for 25 years but large names subsidy me: Akshay Kumar
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
Saudi frees rights activist: monitor
Explosion during a chief plant in France
Factory that done batteries for Samsung Note 7 catches fire
At slightest 5 putrescent with HIV during Chinese normal medicine hospital
Six killed in Kohistan highway accident
Suspect in Louvre conflict says he did not get orders from Islamic state
Alaves to face Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions