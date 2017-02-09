At slightest 6 people including 5 members of a family were killed on Thursday after their automobile plunged into a stream in Pattan, domicile of Lower Kohistan District.
The comfortless occurrence happened early in a morning when a motorist mislaid control of his automobile on a Karakoram Highway due to speeding.
Five members of a family killed in a highway collision were from a Danyore area of Gilgit, while a motorist was from Taxila, military officials confirmed.
The luckless automobile (LEC 9011), was en track from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when it fell into a river.
Rescue workers immediately reached a mark and started a hunt operation in a bid to find survivors of a accident. No survivors were found, though a bodies of dual womanlike passengers have been recovered.
A hunt operation to find a bodies of a remaining victims was still underneath approach when this news was filed. Waseemullah, Farman and Ramzan and Arsalan.
Road accidents have been visit this in a northern tools of a country, quite in G-B, after new complicated spells of snow, creation travelling tough and dangerous due to sharp roads.
The G-B supervision has also been frequently arising transport alerts and advisory seeking locals and tourists to equivocate nonessential movement, generally in alpine areas.
Six killed in Kohistan highway accident
PHOTO: EXPRESS
