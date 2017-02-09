Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is

Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In Sports 0
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka on Thursday removed maestro quick bowler Lasith Malinga to a patrol for a array of T20Is in Australia this month after his liberation from a long-running knee problem.

The 33-year-old, who late from Test cricket in 2010, has not played general cricket given final Feb when Sri Lanka suffered an early exit from a Asia Cup after being tormented by damage worries.

Du Plessis’ 185 hands South Africa 40-run win

Malinga gave adult Test cricket after determining he was incompetent to withstand a cold of five-day matches though has continued to make himself accessible for T20Is and 50 over cricket.

Thilanga Sumathipala, boss of a Sri Lankan cricket board, told reporters that Malinga had valid his aptness and even pencilled a former skipper in for a subsequent 50 over World Cup being played in England in 2019.

Sri Lanka jolt South Africa to explain T20I series

“We are happy to see Malinga, he is fit to play. He will be accessible for a T20 patrol [in Australia],” Sumathipala pronounced in Colombo. “It is roughly a year ago that we mislaid him [Malinga] from general cricket… we wish to ready him for 2019 [World Cup].”

Skipper Angelo Mathews was on Monday ruled out of a Australian debate since of a hamstring damage and a full patrol is nonetheless to be announced.

Sri Lanka will face Australia on Feb 17 in Melbourne, in Geelong on Feb 19 and in Adelaide on Feb 22.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ suspects
Wikipedia bans contributors from citing Daily Mail as source
I survived for 25 years but large names subsidy me: Akshay Kumar
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
Saudi frees rights activist: monitor
Explosion during a chief plant in France
Factory that done batteries for Samsung Note 7 catches fire
At slightest 5 putrescent with HIV during Chinese normal medicine hospital
Six killed in Kohistan highway accident
Suspect in Louvre conflict says he did not get orders from Islamic state
Alaves to face Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions