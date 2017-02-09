Malinga gave adult Test cricket after determining he was incompetent to withstand a cold of five-day matches though has continued to make himself accessible for T20Is and 50 over cricket.
Thilanga Sumathipala, boss of a Sri Lankan cricket board, told reporters that Malinga had valid his aptness and even pencilled a former skipper in for a subsequent 50 over World Cup being played in England in 2019.
“We are happy to see Malinga, he is fit to play. He will be accessible for a T20 patrol [in Australia],” Sumathipala pronounced in Colombo. “It is roughly a year ago that we mislaid him [Malinga] from general cricket… we wish to ready him for 2019 [World Cup].”
Skipper Angelo Mathews was on Monday ruled out of a Australian debate since of a hamstring damage and a full patrol is nonetheless to be announced.
Sri Lanka will face Australia on Feb 17 in Melbourne, in Geelong on Feb 19 and in Adelaide on Feb 22.
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka on Thursday removed maestro quick bowler Lasith Malinga to a patrol for a array of T20Is in Australia this month after his liberation from a long-running knee problem.
The 33-year-old, who late from Test cricket in 2010, has not played general cricket given final Feb when Sri Lanka suffered an early exit from a Asia Cup after being tormented by damage worries.
