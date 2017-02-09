This one goes out to all those who will be singular this Valentine’s Day. Don’t fret… Taher Shah’s got a ideal pill for your waste heart. No wait, he’s got we ”the present of honor.” He is, after all, mankind’s angel.
The Eye to Eye hit builder has only tweeted a idea as to what his subsequent large recover will be and when a “angelic fans” will get to see it. “Dear all, a Valentine’s Day present of honour entrance shortly for worldwide radiant fans. With respect, Management Team,” he wrote on Thursday.
Dear All,
Valentines Day Gift Of Honor Coming Soon For Worldwide Angelic Fans.
Now we don’t nonetheless know accurately what Taher’s got adult his sleeve this time though deliberation his past hits, rest positive it will make we feel reduction contemptible for yourself come Feb 14.
Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
