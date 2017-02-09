A news in Ouest France journal pronounced there might be some injuries. M6 radio pronounced 5 people were somewhat injured. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS: An blast occurred during French application EDF’s Flamanville chief plant on Thursday though there was no compared chief risk, a internal supervision central pronounced on Thursday.
A news in Ouest France journal pronounced there might be some injuries. M6 radio pronounced 5 people were somewhat injured.
Officials during a state-backed company’s Paris domicile had no evident criticism and internal officials during a plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors, 1,300 MW each, were build in a 1980s. A new reactor is being built during a site though a blast did not take place there, a mouthpiece said.
The chief reserve management ASN pronounced it had no information and could not immediately comment.
February 9, 2017
February 8, 2017
Explosion during a chief plant in France
