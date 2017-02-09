Thursday , 9 February 2017
Departmental Matters: 80 ASIs turn sub-inspectors

Departmental Matters: 80 ASIs turn sub-inspectors  (
SUKKUR: Eighty partner sub-inspectors (ASIs) were promoted to a post of sub-inspectors during a assembly of a departmental graduation cabinet of Sukkur range, that was presided over by Sukkur DIG Feroze Shah during his office. The SSPs of Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur also participated in a meeting. Accordingly, 80 ASIs via a operation were promoted to a post of sub-inspectors. Meanwhile, 7 ASIs were asked to get their record completed, after that they, too, will be promoted as sub-inspectors. Besides this, 7 youth office were promoted to a posts of comparison office and a cases of 17 sons of martyred policemen were endorsed to a Sindh IG for appointment.  

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.

