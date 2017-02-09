HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau arrested 4 supervision officials, on Thursday, in an purported fraud of Rs120 million in open funds. The suspects embody dual BPS-17 officers, former city cabinet director Manjhand Muzaffar Hussain and ex-town officer Abid Wali Khoso, and dual BPS-14 accountants Pervaiz Dawood Rahpoto and Mirza Qurban Ali Baig. According to a NAB spokesperson, a indicted allegedly wasted growth and other supports during mercantile years 2012-13 and 2013-14 from Jamshoro district. A anxiety per a box will be filed in NAB Court in Hyderabad.
Embezzlement Case: NAB arrests 4 Sindh govt officials
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
