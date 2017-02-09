Momentum17 CIRCLE creates women start-up hub

Thursday , 9 February 2017
Circle Pakistan upheld #Momentum17, a start-up discussion and muster space, by curating a Women Start-Up Hub and bringing together women entrepreneurs to network with investors, funders, incubators, academia and others in a entrepreneurial ecosystem. The two-day discussion finished on Feb 7. The keynote debate was given by Punjab Information Technology Board chairperson Dr Umar Saif. The programme also enclosed pitches by start-ups from all over Pakistan. Momentum is Pakistan’s biggest start-up discussion and women are a country’s largest untapped resource, pronounced Asif Jafri and Amir Jafri, a brothers who instituted this effort. We wish to promote Pakistan’s swell by entrepreneurship and are gay to support CIRCLE in their goal of women’s empowerment.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.

