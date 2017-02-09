Circle Pakistan upheld #Momentum17, a start-up discussion and muster space, by curating a Women Start-Up Hub and bringing together women entrepreneurs to network with investors, funders, incubators, academia and others in a entrepreneurial ecosystem. The two-day discussion finished on Feb 7. The keynote debate was given by Punjab Information Technology Board chairperson Dr Umar Saif. The programme also enclosed pitches by start-ups from all over Pakistan. Momentum is Pakistan’s biggest start-up discussion and women are a country’s largest untapped resource, pronounced Asif Jafri and Amir Jafri, a brothers who instituted this effort. We wish to promote Pakistan’s swell by entrepreneurship and are gay to support CIRCLE in their goal of women’s empowerment.
#Momentum17 CIRCLE creates women start-up hub
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
