ISLAMABAD: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has commended a sacrifices and resilience of a people and armed army of Pakistan, army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa pronounced after a 20-minute write review with him on Thursday. He pronounced Mattis appreciated a Pakistan Army’s purpose in battling a flay of terrorism.
Both of them validated their countries’ joining towards a common idea of assent and fortitude in a segment and discussed measures towards that end. They concluded on continued rendezvous during mixed levels as well.
Gen Qamar also congratulated Mattis on presumption his new responsibilities as counterclaim secretary and hoped that his immeasurable knowledge in a margin will be of good value to a region.
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices
ISLAMABAD: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has commended a sacrifices and resilience of a people and armed army of Pakistan, army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa pronounced after a 20-minute write review with him on Thursday. He pronounced Mattis appreciated a Pakistan Army’s purpose in battling a flay of terrorism.
Both of them validated their countries’ joining towards a common idea of assent and fortitude in a segment and discussed measures towards that end. They concluded on continued rendezvous during mixed levels as well.
Gen Qamar also congratulated Mattis on presumption his new responsibilities as counterclaim secretary and hoped that his immeasurable knowledge in a margin will be of good value to a region.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ ...
February 9, 2017
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
February 9, 2017
At slightest 5 putrescent with HIV during ...
February 9, 2017
Alaves to face Barcelona in Copa del ...
February 9, 2017