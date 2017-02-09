Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices

In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In Sports 0
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has commended a sacrifices and resilience of a people and armed army of Pakistan, army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa pronounced after a 20-minute write review with him on Thursday. He pronounced Mattis appreciated a Pakistan Army’s purpose in battling a flay of terrorism.

Both of them validated their countries’ joining towards a common idea of assent and fortitude in a segment and discussed measures towards that end. They concluded on continued rendezvous during mixed levels as well.

Gen Qamar also congratulated Mattis on presumption his new responsibilities as counterclaim secretary and hoped that his immeasurable knowledge in a margin will be of good value to a region.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Market watch: Erratic index keeps investors on toes
Alcohol production units to arrangement warning messages: PFA
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices
Departmental Matters: 80 ASIs turn sub-inspectors  (
Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ suspects
Wikipedia bans contributors from citing Daily Mail as source
I survived for 25 years but large names subsidy me: Akshay Kumar
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
Saudi frees rights activist: monitor
Explosion during a chief plant in France
Factory that done batteries for Samsung Note 7 catches fire

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions