PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL
Defending champions Islamabad United and Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are prepared to face any other in a contest opener on Thursday in Dubai.
Misbahul Haq-led United, who started a prior contest slowly, will be fervent to start this time around with an considerable performance.
PSL accommodate and greet: Foreign players briefed about confidence in Lahore
On a other hand, Sammy’s Zalmi will be eyeing another clever start as they will be anticipating to go all a approach this time around.
It promises to be an sparkling night, and we can locate all a action, right here.
Islamabad United:
Sharjeel, Watson, Smith, Misbah (capt), Haddin (wk), Billings, Imran, Butt, Ajmal, Sami, Irfan
Peshawar Zalmi:
Hafeez, Maqsood, K Akmal (wk), Morgan, Sohail, Ahmed, Afridi, Sammy (capt), Jordan, Hasan Ali, Junaid
PES 65-1 (7 overs)
13 off a over. Another good one for Zalmi
Saeed Ajmal to start his initial over.
PES 52-1 (6 overs)
11 off a over. A good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Irfan to start his third over.
PES 41-1 (5 overs)
13 off a over, a good over for Zalmi.
Shane Watson to start his initial over of a day.
PES 28-1 (4 overs)
Seven off a over.
Mohammad Sami to continue.
PES 21-1 (3 overs)
13 off a over, another good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Irfan to continue.
PES 8-1 (2 overs)
Seven off a second over. A good one for Zalmi.
So it’s Mohammad Sami to start from a other finish for United.
PES 1-1 (1 over)
Just one off a initial over, and a wicket as well. Dream start for fortifying champions.
So it’s Dawid Malan and Mohammad Hafeez to start for Zalmi, since high left-armer Mohammad Irfan to start United.
Toss: The news is Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq has won a toss and motionless to play first.
Read full story
February 9, 2017
LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United
PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL
Defending champions Islamabad United and Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are prepared to face any other in a contest opener on Thursday in Dubai.
Misbahul Haq-led United, who started a prior contest slowly, will be fervent to start this time around with an considerable performance.
PSL accommodate and greet: Foreign players briefed about confidence in Lahore
On a other hand, Sammy’s Zalmi will be eyeing another clever start as they will be anticipating to go all a approach this time around.
It promises to be an sparkling night, and we can locate all a action, right here.
Islamabad United:
Sharjeel, Watson, Smith, Misbah (capt), Haddin (wk), Billings, Imran, Butt, Ajmal, Sami, Irfan
Peshawar Zalmi:
Hafeez, Maqsood, K Akmal (wk), Morgan, Sohail, Ahmed, Afridi, Sammy (capt), Jordan, Hasan Ali, Junaid
PES 65-1 (7 overs)
13 off a over. Another good one for Zalmi
Saeed Ajmal to start his initial over.
PES 52-1 (6 overs)
11 off a over. A good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Irfan to start his third over.
PES 41-1 (5 overs)
13 off a over, a good over for Zalmi.
Shane Watson to start his initial over of a day.
PES 28-1 (4 overs)
Seven off a over.
Mohammad Sami to continue.
PES 21-1 (3 overs)
13 off a over, another good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Irfan to continue.
PES 8-1 (2 overs)
Seven off a second over. A good one for Zalmi.
So it’s Mohammad Sami to start from a other finish for United.
PES 1-1 (1 over)
Just one off a initial over, and a wicket as well. Dream start for fortifying champions.
So it’s Dawid Malan and Mohammad Hafeez to start for Zalmi, since high left-armer Mohammad Irfan to start United.
Toss: The news is Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq has won a toss and motionless to play first.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual ...
February 9, 2017
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s ...
February 9, 2017
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ ...
February 9, 2017
Sri Lanka remember Malinga for Australia T20Is
February 9, 2017