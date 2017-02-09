Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United

LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In Sports 0
LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSLPHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL

PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL

PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSLPHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL
PHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSLPHOTO COURTESY: FACEBOOK/PSL

Defending champions Islamabad United and Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are prepared to face any other in a contest opener on Thursday in Dubai.

Misbahul Haq-led United, who started a prior contest slowly, will be fervent to start this time around with an considerable performance.

PSL accommodate and greet: Foreign players briefed about confidence in Lahore

On a other hand, Sammy’s Zalmi will be eyeing another clever start as they will be anticipating to go all a approach this time around.

It promises to be an sparkling night, and we can locate all a action, right here.

Islamabad United:

Sharjeel, Watson, Smith, Misbah (capt), Haddin (wk), Billings, Imran, Butt, Ajmal, Sami, Irfan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Hafeez, Maqsood, K Akmal (wk), Morgan, Sohail, Ahmed, Afridi, Sammy (capt), Jordan, Hasan Ali, Junaid

PES 65-1 (7 overs)

13 off a over. Another good one for Zalmi

Saeed Ajmal to start his initial over.

PES 52-1 (6 overs)

11 off a over. A good one for Zalmi.

Mohammad Irfan to start his third over.

PES 41-1 (5 overs)

13 off a over, a good over for Zalmi.

Shane Watson to start his initial over of a day.

PES 28-1 (4 overs)

Seven off a over.

Mohammad Sami to continue.

PES 21-1 (3 overs)

13 off a over, another good one for Zalmi.

Mohammad Irfan to continue.

PES 8-1 (2 overs)

Seven off a second over. A good one for Zalmi.

So it’s Mohammad Sami to start from a other finish for United.

PES 1-1 (1 over)

Just one off a initial over, and a wicket as well. Dream start for fortifying champions.

So it’s Dawid Malan and Mohammad Hafeez to start for Zalmi, since high left-armer Mohammad Irfan to start United.

Toss: The news is Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq has won a toss and motionless to play first.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual healers’
#Momentum17 CIRCLE creates women start-up hub
Three bleeding as opposition tyro groups strife during Sir Syed University of Engineering
LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United
Embezzlement Case: NAB arrests 4 Sindh govt officials  
Market watch: Erratic index keeps investors on toes
Alcohol production units to arrangement warning messages: PFA
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices
Departmental Matters: 80 ASIs turn sub-inspectors  (
Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ suspects

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions