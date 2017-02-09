DERA GHAZI KHAN: A feign ‘spiritual healer’ tortured a lady to genocide in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.
Nazar Hussain, father of 34-year-old plant Surayya, told The Express Tribune that his mother was bum and she was taken to a healer, Amanullah, in Sajjadabad locality of Dera Ghazi Khan.
The healer and his footman Abdul Hameed, told them that his mother Surayya has been hexed by a Jinn and they have to use some ‘Amal’ to get absolved of a lady from a possession of a abnormal force.
The deceased’s father combined they sealed a lady in a room and subjected her to evil torture. “They burnt her hands and feet with glow and as a result, she fell unconscious,” he said. He combined his mother Surayya Begum was tied to a tree and beaten by Amaanullah and Abdul Hameed with sticks. Later, when her condition run-down a feign healer and his messenger fled a scene.
Surraya’s family shifted her to a mishap centre where she succumbed to her injuries. The military have purebred an FIR opposite a culprits.
Nazar Hussain purported that as partial of a exorcism,
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual healers’
