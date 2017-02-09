Thursday , 9 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter

Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 9, 2017 In Commerce 0
Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: Karachi military on Thursday pronounced they killed 6 suspected militants in an confront in a city’s Malir area.

“Acting on a comprehension tip off, military raided a belligerent hideout in Malir,” SSP Malik Rao Anwar said. “Six were killed in an sell of glow while dual managed to escape,” he said.

According to SSP Anwar, a suspects were suspicion to be dependent with al Qaeda and were concerned in murders of law enforcers, explosve blasts and other belligerent activities. He combined that they were formulation to lift out a militant conflict in a metropolis.

One of a apprehension suspects who were shot passed was identified as Noor Afsar.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual healers’
#Momentum17 CIRCLE creates women start-up hub
Three bleeding as opposition tyro groups strife during Sir Syed University of Engineering
LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United
Embezzlement Case: NAB arrests 4 Sindh govt officials  
Market watch: Erratic index keeps investors on toes
Alcohol production units to arrangement warning messages: PFA
In 20-min call to Gen Qamar, Trump’s counterclaim help commends Pakistan’s sacrifices
Departmental Matters: 80 ASIs turn sub-inspectors  (
Taher Shah’s got a Valentine’s pill for your waste spectrum heart
Germany arrests Algerian, Nigerian ‘militant conflict plot’ suspects

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions