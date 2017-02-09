Market watch: Erratic index keeps investors on toes

Elixir Securities researcher Faisal Bilwani pronounced Pakistan equities sealed small altered on a day that saw conspicuous boost in activity as volume on benchmark index shot adult by 40% contra on Wednesday.
“The wider marketplace struggled to find a transparent instruction in early trade while a swell mid-day pushed a index to exam highs nearby 50,200 level.
“This pointy pitch triggered distinction holding that wiped all of a day’s gains. However, cements stood organisation on rumours of Dewan Cements (DCL, +5%) pricing while DG Khan (DGKC, +5%) – one of a 7 concrete bonds to strike a top cost extent – gained presumably on rumours of association expected committing equity interest in Nishat Group’s automobile try with Hyundai.
“Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC, +2.6%) and Sui Northern Gas Co (SNGP,-3.5%) had conflicting predestine as former gained on new enlargement news while after took a breather after gaining over 10.7% in prior 3 trade sessions,” pronounced Bilwani.
“Barring Pakistan Oilfields (POL, +0.8%) that traded certain on a initial day of trading, all oil bonds sealed red notwithstanding tellurian wanton inching up.”
JS Global researcher Nabeel Haroon pronounced positivity prevailed in a marketplace for many partial of a day as a index gained to make an intraday high of +322 points though came underneath offered vigour during a latter hours.
“The zone gained to tighten (+2.14%) aloft than a prior day close,” pronounced Haroon.
“International Steel Limited (ISL) (+3.46%) and Aisha Steel Limited (+1.58%) in a steel zone extended their prior day benefit on a behind of news that NTC has imposed decisive anti-dumping avocation in a operation of 6-40% on dumped imports of galvanized steel coils/sheets being alien from China.”
Trading volumes rose to 538 million shares compared with Tuesday’s total of 498 million.
Shares of 432 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 188 bonds sealed higher, 220 declined while 24 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs24.4 billion.
K-Electric Limited was a volume personality with 61.7 million shares, remaining unvaried during Rs10.21. It was followed by Power Cement Limited with 36.6 million shares, gaining Rs0.74 to tighten during Rs17.99 and Dost Steels with 35.3 million shares, gaining Rs0.35 to tighten during Rs15.98.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Rs191 million during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
