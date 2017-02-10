Top decider takes notice of coercion

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday took notice of transgenders being pressurised by a military to leave Mardan.
Vision Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation, had submitted an focus to a Supreme Court on interest of people who are transgenders in Mardan, alleging that internal military were raiding houses of transgenders and badgering them to leave a district.
CJP Nisar destined a district and sessions decider in Mardan to take adult a matter and to apprise a Supreme Court about a situation.
Transgenders Alisha and Sidra seemed before district decider along with deputy of a NGO and presented their arguments. Mardan SP Operations was also summoned.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
