MUZAFFARABAD: The Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has expelled Rs1.5 billion to refurbish a earthquake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials pronounced on Thursday.

The income has been earmarked for use during a ongoing financial year.

More than 70 per cent of a allocation is approaching to be spent on schools already under-construction good as other education-related infrastructure in areas such as Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.

A sum of 159 projects are underway in a 3 earthquake-hit districts.

All a supports would be expelled in coordination with State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Agency (SERRA).

SERRA has been operative in earthquake-hit areas for a final 12 years in AJK.

Interestingly, a authorised volume is some-more than a bill for any dialect of a AJK government.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.

