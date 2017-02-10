Earthquake-hit areas: ERRA releases Rs1.5b for reconstruction 

MUZAFFARABAD: The Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has expelled Rs1.5 billion to refurbish a earthquake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials pronounced on Thursday.
The income has been earmarked for use during a ongoing financial year.
More than 70 per cent of a allocation is approaching to be spent on schools already under-construction good as other education-related infrastructure in areas such as Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.
A sum of 159 projects are underway in a 3 earthquake-hit districts.
All a supports would be expelled in coordination with State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Agency (SERRA).
SERRA has been operative in earthquake-hit areas for a final 12 years in AJK.
Interestingly, a authorised volume is some-more than a bill for any dialect of a AJK government.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
