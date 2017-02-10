Friday , 10 February 2017
Potohar region: Deal inked to boost olive production

RAWALPINDI: Olive cultivation in a Potohar segment is set to accept a boost following an agreement between a USAID and a dull cultivation investigate physique to promote investigate in a sector.

The USAID on Thursday sealed a chit of bargain (MoU) with a Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) to settle an Olive Research Centre (ORC) and a extend agreement with a Olive Foundation to control investigate to promote private zone investment.

The signing rite took place during a assembly with a Olive Development Group hold during BARI in Chakwal.

Agriculture Department Secretary Muhammad Mahmood, USAID Provincial Director Alyson McFarland, and zone stakeholders witnessed a signing ceremony, pronounced a press recover released by cultivation department.

The Olive Development Group serves as a height for a rising olive zone in Punjab.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017. 

