Potohar region: Deal inked to boost olive production
RAWALPINDI: Olive cultivation in a Potohar segment is set to accept a boost following an agreement between a USAID and a dull cultivation investigate physique to promote investigate in a sector.
The USAID on Thursday sealed a chit of bargain (MoU) with a Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) to settle an Olive Research Centre (ORC) and a extend agreement with a Olive Foundation to control investigate to promote private zone investment.
The signing rite took place during a assembly with a Olive Development Group hold during BARI in Chakwal.
Agriculture Department Secretary Muhammad Mahmood, USAID Provincial Director Alyson McFarland, and zone stakeholders witnessed a signing ceremony, pronounced a press recover released by cultivation department.
The Olive Development Group serves as a height for a rising olive zone in Punjab.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
