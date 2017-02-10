Friday , 10 February 2017
Wheel Jam In Mansehra: Wagon owners continue strike

Wheel Jam In Mansehra: Wagon owners continue strike
MANSEHRA: Vans and wagons plying in Mansehra and on intercity routes stayed off a roads on a strike call of Wagon Owners Association that is seeking boost in fares following travel in CNG prices. “Unless a administration revises a fares ceiling we will not nudge from a stand,” Wagon Owners Association boss Jane Alam Gudu said. During a final 15 days a CNG rates have increasing by Rs7 per kg forcing a transporters to boost fares by Rs10 on internal and RS20 on intercity routes, he said. However, a polite administration behaving on open complaints came down tough on transporters who had unilaterally increasing fares. Drivers claim, some of their colleagues were arrested and even manhandled by a trade military for charging additional fares.

