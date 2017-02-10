Friday , 10 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Recovery Drive: RCB cuts 372 H2O connectors  

Recovery Drive: RCB cuts 372 H2O connectors  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 10, 2017 In Sports 0
Recovery Drive: RCB cuts 372 H2O connectors  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) underneath a debate launched to check and undo bootleg H2O connectors from a areas has away over 372 connections. According to RCB spokesman, a H2O connectors have been away in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road areas. The RCB has also recovered Rs2.5 million H2O charges balance during final week. The residents have been warned that unrelenting movement would be taken with deception of complicated fines opposite those would be found indulge in any such practice. Special teams have been shaped to check bootleg connections, he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

‘Annual inspections assisting urge performance’
Early Detection: Thalassemia law to shade carriers 
Potohar region: Deal inked to boost olive production
Land transfer: K-P parliamentary row gives Mansehra admin 15 days
Recovery Drive: RCB cuts 372 H2O connectors  
Earthquake-hit areas: ERRA releases Rs1.5b for reconstruction 
Drugs on campus: Student-suppliers sent to jail on remand
Hazardous journey: Six killed as outpost falls into Kohistan gorge
Wheel Jam In Mansehra: Wagon owners continue strike
Top decider takes notice of coercion
Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual healers’

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions