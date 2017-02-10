RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) underneath a debate launched to check and undo bootleg H2O connectors from a areas has away over 372 connections. According to RCB spokesman, a H2O connectors have been away in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road areas. The RCB has also recovered Rs2.5 million H2O charges balance during final week. The residents have been warned that unrelenting movement would be taken with deception of complicated fines opposite those would be found indulge in any such practice. Special teams have been shaped to check bootleg connections, he added.
Recovery Drive: RCB cuts 372 H2O connectors
RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) underneath a debate launched to check and undo bootleg H2O connectors from a areas has away over 372 connections. According to RCB spokesman, a H2O connectors have been away in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road areas. The RCB has also recovered Rs2.5 million H2O charges balance during final week. The residents have been warned that unrelenting movement would be taken with deception of complicated fines opposite those would be found indulge in any such practice. Special teams have been shaped to check bootleg connections, he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Early Detection: Thalassemia law to shade carriers
February 10, 2017
Wheel Jam In Mansehra: Wagon owners continue ...
February 10, 2017
Woman beaten to genocide by feign ‘spiritual ...
February 9, 2017
LIVE: Kamran leads Zalmi’s assign opposite United
February 9, 2017