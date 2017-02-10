ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday pronounced a recently upheld Thalassemia check would make it mandatory for health establishment and a family of a thalassemia patients to shade a evident family of an influenced patient. Dr Fazal pronounced a screening would assistance brand and provide Thalassemia carriers, who could turn intensity breeders of a illness if married to another Thalassemia carrier.
Early Detection: Thalassemia law to shade carriers
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday pronounced a recently upheld Thalassemia check would make it mandatory for health establishment and a family of a thalassemia patients to shade a evident family of an influenced patient. Dr Fazal pronounced a screening would assistance brand and provide Thalassemia carriers, who could turn intensity breeders of a illness if married to another Thalassemia carrier.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
