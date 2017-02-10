Hazardous journey: Six killed as outpost falls into Kohistan gorge

GILGIT / KOHISTAN: At slightest 6 people, including 5 members of a family, were killed on Thursday after their automobile plunged into a stream in Pattan, a domicile of Lower Kohistan District.
The comfortless occurrence took place early on Thursday morning when a motorist mislaid control of his automobile on a Karakoram Highway due to speeding.
The automobile (LEC 9011), was en track from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when it fell into a river.
The 5 members of a family killed in a highway collision were from a Danyore area of Gilgit, while a motorist was from Taxila, military officials confirmed.
Rescue workers immediately reached a mark and started a hunt operation in a bid to find survivors of a accident.
“The bodies of dual women have been recovered while hunt for a rest if underway,” pronounced a military central adding that they had not found any survivors with Waseemullah, Farman Ramzan and a motorist Mian Arsalan still missing.
A hunt operation to find a bodies of a remaining victims was still underneath approach when this news was filed.
Road accidents have been visit this in a northern tools of a country, quite in G-B, after new complicated spells of snow, creation travelling tough and dangerous due to sharp roads.
The G-B supervision has also been frequently arising transport alerts and advisory seeking locals and tourists to equivocate nonessential movement, generally in alpine areas.
