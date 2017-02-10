Land transfer: K-P parliamentary row gives Mansehra admin 15 days

ABBOTTABAD: Annoyed during a prolonged check in substantiating a New Balakot city, a row of a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provincial public Thursday gave a district administration in Abbottabad 15 days to secure possession of land from a strange owners and send it to a Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to finish work on a settlements for trembler affectees.
Members of a K-P Standing Committee on Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement and internal officials – including K-P Law emissary secretary, K-P Assembly Deputy Secretary, Hazara emissary examiner general, officers of ERRA and district administration – met on Thursday.
The cabinet discussed a 11-year check in a resettlement and reconstruction of trembler affectees from Tehsil Balakot to a New Balakot City.
The committee’s members, including Muhammad Ali, Bakht Baidar Khan, Sardar Zahoor, Ziaur Rehman and Naseem Hayat Khan voiced their concerns over a bootleg function of a apportionment of a 2,700 kanals of land that had been acquired for New Balakot City. They were also endangered over a fact that land owners were paid remuneration for their land 9 years ago.
The cabinet slammed a prior land owners who had stalled resettlement activities given they had nonetheless to relinquish possession of their lands notwithstanding being paid due compensation.
The cabinet was familiar that certain former land owners were a categorical stumbling retard in a doing of a project.
The cabinet authority systematic Mansehra’s district administration to secure possession of a remaining territory of land within a subsequent fortnight while permitting a administration to take suitable authorised movement to assist a process.
ERRA’s deputy also gave assurances to a cabinet that growth work would start as shortly as they had possession of a land.
The cabinet is to accommodate again on Feb 23 to examination a swell on a doing of a committee’s orders.
A source in a New Balakot City plan pronounced that growth work on a allotment began in 2007 on an area travelling 15,000 kanals. However, following land disputes, a area of a plan shrunk to 7,905 kanals after 6 revisions.
Previously, a sovereign supervision had disbursed Rs1.5 billion to a provincial government, that was paid to many land owners.
However, a plan ran into a brawl with landowners and work was initial dangling in 2008. Work resumed after a while though 13 months later, growth work belligerent to a hindrance in 2009 after landowners clashed with a construction association and plan staff.
To woo a land owners, ERRA gave land owners 700 plots of 10 marlas in Bakriyal along with dual tents for any family, 30 CGI sheets and waste of their houses. However ,this unsuccessful to prove land owners.
Land transfer: K-P parliamentary row gives Mansehra admin 15 days
ABBOTTABAD: Annoyed during a prolonged check in substantiating a New Balakot city, a row of a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provincial public Thursday gave a district administration in Abbottabad 15 days to secure possession of land from a strange owners and send it to a Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to finish work on a settlements for trembler affectees.
Members of a K-P Standing Committee on Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement and internal officials – including K-P Law emissary secretary, K-P Assembly Deputy Secretary, Hazara emissary examiner general, officers of ERRA and district administration – met on Thursday.
The cabinet discussed a 11-year check in a resettlement and reconstruction of trembler affectees from Tehsil Balakot to a New Balakot City.
The committee’s members, including Muhammad Ali, Bakht Baidar Khan, Sardar Zahoor, Ziaur Rehman and Naseem Hayat Khan voiced their concerns over a bootleg function of a apportionment of a 2,700 kanals of land that had been acquired for New Balakot City. They were also endangered over a fact that land owners were paid remuneration for their land 9 years ago.
The cabinet slammed a prior land owners who had stalled resettlement activities given they had nonetheless to relinquish possession of their lands notwithstanding being paid due compensation.
The cabinet was familiar that certain former land owners were a categorical stumbling retard in a doing of a project.
The cabinet authority systematic Mansehra’s district administration to secure possession of a remaining territory of land within a subsequent fortnight while permitting a administration to take suitable authorised movement to assist a process.
ERRA’s deputy also gave assurances to a cabinet that growth work would start as shortly as they had possession of a land.
The cabinet is to accommodate again on Feb 23 to examination a swell on a doing of a committee’s orders.
A source in a New Balakot City plan pronounced that growth work on a allotment began in 2007 on an area travelling 15,000 kanals. However, following land disputes, a area of a plan shrunk to 7,905 kanals after 6 revisions.
Previously, a sovereign supervision had disbursed Rs1.5 billion to a provincial government, that was paid to many land owners.
However, a plan ran into a brawl with landowners and work was initial dangling in 2008. Work resumed after a while though 13 months later, growth work belligerent to a hindrance in 2009 after landowners clashed with a construction association and plan staff.
To woo a land owners, ERRA gave land owners 700 plots of 10 marlas in Bakriyal along with dual tents for any family, 30 CGI sheets and waste of their houses. However ,this unsuccessful to prove land owners.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
‘Annual inspections assisting urge performance’
February 10, 2017
Hazardous journey: Six killed as outpost falls ...
February 10, 2017
Police kill 6 ‘militants’ in Malir encounter
February 9, 2017
Three bleeding as opposition tyro groups strife ...
February 9, 2017