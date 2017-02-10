ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested 51 suspects in an ongoing operation opposite a use of drugs during aloft preparation institutes in a capital.
Officials pronounced this a day after military had apprehended 3 students who were concerned in provision drugs on campuses opposite Islamabad.
Saddar Zone SP Zeeshan Haider, who is supervising a campaign, told The Express Tribune on Thursday that they had destitute several suspects provision drugs to university students in a collateral over a past few weeks. “We have arrested 51 suspects and purebred over 40 FIRs in a Saddar round military stations during a operation so far,” Haider said.
Among a prohibited recovered, Haider pronounced ethanol was a many common, recuperating 40,973 bottles of liquor, 300 litres of alcohol. Moreover, officials pronounced they had recovered 14.1kg of hashish, 415 grammes of heroin, and 350 enjoyment pills.
Meanwhile, military pronounced that dual suspects held on Wednesday, Walid Shamim and Mohammad Irfan, were presented before a legal court on Thursday who sent them to jail on legal remand. Ramna military had also arrested a tyro of Preston University for allegedly provision drugs inside a varsity campus located in Sector H-8.
The SP pronounced that a operation was launched on a directives of Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan to quell a use of drugs during several universities in a capital.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
