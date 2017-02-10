Friday , 10 February 2017
12 passed in landslides on Indonesia’s Bali

Villagers try to deliver their effects from a residence shop-worn in a landslide, in Kintamani, Bali province. PHOTO: AFPVillagers try to deliver their effects from a residence shop-worn in a landslide, in Kintamani, Bali province. PHOTO: AFP

JAKARATA: Twelve Indonesians, including 3 children, have been killed on a holiday island of Bali after landslides triggered by complicated rains engulfed several villages, an executive pronounced on Friday.

Several houses were also buried and badly shop-worn in a incident, that took place overnight from Thursday to Friday in Kintamani district in executive Bali.

“The impassioned sleet that occurred all day on Thursday has triggered landslides in 3 villages and 12 people have died,” disaster group orator Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Three children, aged one, 7 and 10, died in dual of a villages. Five people were injured, 3 of them seriously. Local disaster group officials pronounced villagers had been evacuated from a influenced areas – distant from a renouned beach resorts of southern Bali – and no one else was believed to be missing.

Landslides and flooding are common opposite a sprawling Indonesian archipelago, quite during a months-long sleet deteriorate that peaks in Jan and February.

In December, 29 people died and 19 others were left blank when floods and landslides strike Garut in a west of Indonesia’s categorical island of Java.

Bali, a slot of Hinduism in Muslim-majority Indonesia, is a renouned traveller end that attracts millions of unfamiliar visitors to the palm-fringed beaches each year.

