French electorate still wish scandal-hit Fillon to step down from presidential race-poll

PARIS: Seven out of 10 French electorate want conservative presidential claimant Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion check by Odoxa for France Info radio pronounced on Friday, as a liaison over purported “fake work” for his mother continued to weigh on his campaign.

Fillon has apologised to a French people over a way hundreds of thousands of euros in taxpayers’ income were paid to his wife, though has denied that a work was feign and has pronounced he did zero illegal.

Presidential carefree Fillon says France needs immigration quotas

He has vowed to continue his campaign, notwithstanding losing his position as favourite to centrist opposition Emmanuel Macron, and is contesting a legitimacy of an central review into the affair.

The choosing is due to take place in April.

