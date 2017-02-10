Area of focus: Railways spent 97% of supports on Punjab stations

ISLAMABAD: In a ongoing expostulate to repair, refurbish and refurbish stations of Pakistan Railways, a PML-N led sovereign supervision has so distant remained focused especially on Lahore multiplication where it spent Rs324.507 million out of a sum supports of Rs451.256 million.
The state-run railway consists of 8 territorial handling groups – Gwadar, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sukkur.
In response to a doubt of a legislator, a supervision on Thursday told a National Assembly that a sum of Rs451.256 million was spent on upkeep of rail stations in 5 groups during a stream government’s term.
However, a sum volume spent on a upkeep of rail stations in Lahore multiplication – a primary minister’s hometown – comment for a large 71.91% of a sum funds. While sum volume spent on usually 3 groups of Punjab is Rs438.445m that is 97.161% of a sum supports spent.
The largest share of a supports – Rs324 million – was spent on a stations of Lahore division, where 16 railway stations were renovated, remade or reconstructed. In Multan multiplication another Rs89.261 million were spent on a upkeep of 8 stations.
A sum of Rs24.677 million was spent on Rawalpindi division, where 3 stations were remade and renovated.
On a other hand, usually Rs8.547 million were spent on dual stations of Sukkur division while a small amount of Rs4.264 million was spent on dual – Budhapur and Dadu – stations of Karachi division.
Reconstruction of Bahawalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Raiwind, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Hassanabad stations were in swell while a list of other 31 stations was being finalised for restoration and sustenance of simple passengers’ amenities, a reduce residence was told.
To another query, a supervision told a residence that a necessity of Pakistan Railways stood during Rs30.504 billion on Jun 30, 2013 when a benefaction supervision took over. This necessity has been brought down to Rs26.993 billion as available on Jun 2016 – a rebate of Rs3.511 billion.
Meanwhile, a output has risen from Rs48.535 billion in 2012-13 to Rs63.154 billion during 2015-16. The boost in output is especially due to an boost in pay, grant and allowances as a outcome of bill announcements and can't be curtailed, a supervision pronounced in a reply.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 10th, 2017.
