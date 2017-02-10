“One thing we have to contend is that a fit that we wore on a premiere of Ram Lakhan, we am certain it was 100% a rented suit. It wasn’t mine,” The Indian Expressquoted Anil as saying. Actor Gulshan Grover – who was also benefaction – confirmed that a fit indeed did not go to a No Entry star, as both of them used to wear rented party-wear during that time.
“The fit unequivocally wasn’t Anil’s. It was Rajeev Mehra’s marriage and there were 5 to 6 functions. Neither Anil nor we had suits. So we both used to go to Akbar (designer) to steal suits of other actors,” Gulshan said. “And he used to give Sanjay Dutt’s suits to Anil and we used to get usually a shirts. Akbar never suspicion we would turn an actor too.”
Gulshan went on to exhibit how Anil would indulge in “some buttering” to remonstrate a engineer to lend him stuff. Anil confirmed the occurrence saying, “I remember! You’re positively right. Akbar was kind adequate to give me Sanjay Dutt’s suits to wear. They were a small loose, since Sanjay was good built and we was singular ‘pasli’. But we used to wear his suits.”
When Anil Kapoor had to steal garments from Sanjay Dutt
PHOTO: FILE
Despite operative in an attention scandalous for feign friendships and nepotism, Bollywood superstars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt seem to share a truly singular bond.
This was obvious at a new event wherein Anil reminisced about his early days in films, when he used to lease Sanjay’s clothes to wear at parties.
