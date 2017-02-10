I wish to concentration some-more on batting, says Azhar

DUBAI: Azhar Ali pronounced on Friday he was unfortunate to revive his fortunes with a bat forward of a 2019 World Cup after giving adult a Pakistan ODI captaincy to be transposed by Sarfraz Ahmed.
The 31-year-old was already confronting calls for his conduct following Pakistan’s gloomy 4-1 array detriment in Australia final month, though on Thursday he offering his abdication from a high-pressure pursuit to Pakistan Cricket Board authority Shaharyar Khan.
“I wish to concentration some-more on batting,” pronounced Azhar. “That’s because we also left a Test vice-captaincy as this is a right time to serve urge my batting.”
Azhar managed only 37 runs in a 3 ODIs he played in Australia while he missed dual matches by injury.
“I am celebrated to have led Pakistan. we attempted my best though formula did not come,” pronounced Azhar, who was surprisingly allocated after Misbahul Haq quit ODIs following Pakistan’s quarter-final exit during a 2015 World Cup.
He was not even partial of a one-day group for 15 months before being done captain. His reign was also injured by being blanked 3-0 for a initial time by neighbours Bangladesh.
Overall, he skippered Pakistan in 31 matches, losing 18 and winning 12 with one no result. That duration also saw Pakistan dump as low as ninth in a one-day rankings.
Their stream ranking is eighth and they face a hazard of losing out on approach gift for a 2019 Wold Cup in England. The tip 7 teams, and hosts England, on a cut-off date of Sep 30 this year will get approach entrance to a World Cup. The 4 remaining teams will play a subordinate turn in 2018.
Azhar pronounced it was time to pierce on in his career.
“It was like swimming opposite a waves that was not correct. we consider this is not a right group to find a captaincy or vice-captaincy,” he said.
Pakistan’s subsequent assignment is a three-match ODI array in a West Indies followed by dual T20Is and 3 Tests.
