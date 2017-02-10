Kumar Sangakara’s Karachi Kings is set to start their contest as a will face Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi during Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Kings will be anticipating to spin it around this time after carrying a common contest final time around, since Zalmi will be anticipating to rebound behind after yesterday’s better opposite Islamabad United in a contest opener.
LIVE: Peshawar remove 3 in follow of 119
PHOTO COURTESY: PSL
Quetta Gladiators win by 8 runs
The compare is set to be an sparkling one, and we can locate all a action, right here.
Karachi Kings Team
Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara (capt, wk), Shahzaib Hasan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Kieron Pollard, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
PCB suspends Islamabad United twin for corruption
Peshawar Zalmi Team
Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Eoin Morgan, Haris Sohail, Darren Sammy (capt), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali
PES 61-3 (11 overs)
10 off a over. A good one for Zalmi.
Imad Wasim to continue.
PES 51-3 (10 overs)
Just 3 off a over.
Abrar to continue.
PES 48-3 (9 overs)
Just dual runs and a wicket off a over.
Imad Wasim to continue.
PES 46-2 (8 overs)
Just 4 off a over.
Abrar Ahmed to start his initial over.
PES 42-2 (7 overs)
Just one off a over.
Imad Wasim to start his initial over.
PES 41-2 (6 over)
Shoaib Malik to start his initial over.
PES 27-2 (5 overs)
Nine off a over. A good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Amir to continue.
PES 18-2 (4 overs)
10 off a over. A good one for a Zalmi’s.
Sohail to continue.
PES 8-2 (3 overs)
Six off a over.
Amir to continue.
PES 2-2 (2 overs)
Two runs and a wicket off a over. Brilliant start from Sohail Khan,
Sohail Khan to start his initial over of a day.
PES 0-1 (1 over)
A wicket lass from Amir. Brilliant start for Kings.
So it’s Mohammad Amir to start for Karachi, since a going to be Mohammad Hafeez and Malan to open for Peshawar.
KHI 118-7 (20 overs)
10 off a over.
Wahab Riaz to play his final over of a day.
KHI 108-7 (19 overs)
10 off a over.
Chris Jordan to play his final over of a day.
KHI 98-7 (18 overs)
Just 3 runs and dual wickets off a over.
Wahab Riaz to start his new over.
KHI 95-5 (17 overs)
10 off a over. Another good one for a Kings.
Hasan Ali to start his new over.
KHI 85-5 (16 overs)
15 off a over. A unequivocally good over for a Kings.
Asghar to continue.
KHI 70-4 (15 overs)
Eight runs off a over. A good one for Karachi.
Wahab Riaz to start his new over.
KHI 62-4 (14 overs)
Just 4 off a over. Can anyone theory what Karachi Kings are upto?
Asghar to continue.
KHI 58-4 (13 overs)
Just 4 off a over.
Shahid Afridi to continue.
KHI 54-4 (12 overs)
Just 4 off a over.
Mohammad Asghar to start his new over.
KHI 50-4 (11 overs)
Just dual off a over.
Shahid Afridi to continue.
KHI 48-4 (10 overs)
FOUR! Brilliant lift shot by Malik.
Chris Jordan to start his new over.
KHI 40-4 (9 overs)
Six off a over.
Shahid Afridi continue.
KHI 34-4 (8 overs)
Wahab Riaz to start his initial over.
KHI 32-4 (7 overs)
Just 4 off a over.
Shahid Afridi to start his new over.
KHI 28-4 (6 overs)
13 off a over. A good one for Kings.
Hasan Ali to start his new over.
KHI 15-4 (5 overs)
Just 3 and a wicket off a over. Another good one for Zalmi.
Mohammad Hafeez to start his third over.
KHI 12-3 (4 overs)
Chris Jordan to start his initial over of a day.
KHI 8-2 (3 overs)
Just dual off a over.
Mohammad Hafeez to continue.
KHI 6-2 (2 overs)
Just 4 runs and a wicket off a over.
Hasan Ali to start a second over of a innings.
KHI 2-1 (1 over)
Just dual and a wicket off a over. Brilliant start for Zalmi
So it’s going to be Chris Gayle and Shahzaib Hasan to open for Karachi Kings, since all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to start for Peshawar Zalmi.
TOSS: The news is Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has won a toss and opted to play first.
